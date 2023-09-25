The filthiest comedy with 93% Rotten Tomatoes score returns to Sky this week

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of the best British sitcoms of recent times returns to Sky and Now this week, with the fifth season of Brassic premiering in the UK at 10pm on Thursday 28 September 2023.

Starring Joe Gilgun (Preacher, This is England), Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street, Our Girl) and guesting Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown), the show is renowned for its dark humour, gross-out moments, and crime caper hijinks.

It's definitely not one of the kids, as themes feature gangsters, drugs and a lot of references to the naughtier side of nightlife, but it's also one of the funniest shows on TV – previous series have regularly made us cry with laughter.

The show will be screened on Sky Max on Sky Q, Sky Stream and Sky Glass, plus through the Now app for all those with Entertainment membership.

You will also be able to watch each of the episodes on demand from the day of broadcast. There will be eight in Brassic 5 in total.

What will happen in Brassic 5?

After actor Damien Molony (Dylan) decided to leave the cast – at least as a regular member – the plot for Brassic 5 was created around his absence.

Vinnie's crew therefore start by trying to find out what happened to him (the cliffhanger that ended season 4). There will be plenty of mishaps in the process, no doubt.

Aside from Molony, all the rest of the gang are back – including the hilarious and very sweary farmer, Jim (played by the excellent Steve Evets).

A full trailer was released that explains a bit more (without too many spoilers).

Can you watch Brassic in the US?

The first three seasons of Brassic are available on Hulu in the US. That means you will be able to watch them with Hulu membership.

If you don't have the streaming service already, it is available with a free trial.

Will there be a Brassic season 6?

Although Brassic 6 is yet to be announced, Sky has confirmed that a Christmas special will be broadcast at the end of this year.

It's not yet known whether that will be the last episode or if there will be more to come.