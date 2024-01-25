The EZVIZ HP7 Smart Video Doorbell takes the fight to Ring with an added extra

EZVIZ, well known for manufacturing some of the best smart security cameras and robot vacuum cleaners, has today launched the HP7 Smart Video Doorphone. The innovative product provides a more tailored solution for larger houses and properties, demonstrating the company’s aim to expand within the home entry product category.

The kit is made up of of a 2-in-1 camera and doorbell and a 7-inch colour touch screen which can connect to home networks and control entrance locks. Taking on more established brands such as Ring and Arlo, it allows users to exit and enter with ease, interact with visitors and grant access remotely. What’s more, users can receive real-time mobile notifications when people are detected, view live video feeds and manage visitor access all via a smartphone.

In addition to advanced functionalities and product connectivity, the HP7 fully ditches the bulkiness and old-fashioned look of prevailing home intercoms. The kit features a refined, minimalist style with a glossy black finish on both devices.

(Image credit: EZVIZ )

With the HP7, homeowners can control their doors and gates by swiping a smart RFID card, tapping on the indoor monitor or unlocking via the EZVIZ App. The outdoor doorbell also features a shield cover to fully protect it against bad weather conditions, and uses a backlighted name card to ensure people knock at the right door. It also provides multiple ringtone options so users can choose whichever is preferred.

It's also able to distinguish and detect moving people instead of cars or animals, sending instant mobile notifications to notify users of potential intruders. All motion-triggered videos can be safely stored on an extra-large local MicroSD card of up to 512 GB, and those who prioritise personal privacy can also enable the voice changer feature on the EZVIZ App when talking to unknown people.

“We are really proud about the launch of our HP7, as it truly shows EZVIZ’s long-standing commitment to build easy, useful and beautiful smart home products, by combining human-centered design with advanced technology,” said John Wu, global product manager at EZVIZ. “We hope to see it change people’s perception of front-door protection, and bring wider convenience and joy to everyone who uses it.”

The HP7 is available from EZVIZ for an RRP of £399.99.

