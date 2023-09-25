The DJI Mini 4 Pro levels up your aerial photography game

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to pick up one of the best drones on the market, there are probably a few things which are important to you. You'll likely want something that is lightweight and safe to use. Of course, you're also going to want top notch photo and video capture.

Now, a new drone has been released which ticks all of those boxes – the DJI Mini 4 Pro. The latest release from DJI takes over from the DJI Mini 3 Pro. That device itself was a five-star rated drone, which sets the bar high. Fortunately, there is a lot to love here.

At under 249g, the Mini 4 Pro is a lightweight drone. That makes it easier to carry around with you – perfect for getting to those hard to reach locations without carrying lots of excess weight.

It's also incredibly safe to fly. Omni-directional obstacle sensing is achieved thanks to a collection of wide-angle sensors and a pair of downward facing ones. That enables the drone to intelligently sense potential obstructions and avoid them. That works in tandem with the Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS), which can automatically brake and avoid obstacles in flight.

Then, of course, there's the camera itself. That's a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, with an f/1.7 aperture and four-in-one pixel binning, for improved light capture. Users can enjoy a full 48MP RAW file, too, for stunning still images which can be edited in post production.

Don't think videographers are being left behind, either. You'll enjoy 4K/60fps footage as standard, with a HDR resolution for truly professional shots. Plus, a 4K/100fps Slo-Mo mode enables you to capture every detail, for exciting slow motion shots.

Night footage has also been improved, thanks to an improved noise reduction algorithm. Plus, true vertical shooting allows users to record footage specifically designed for social media and smartphone playback, without having to crop in.

You'll get 34 minutes of flight time out of the Mini 4 Pro, while a 20km Video Transmission feature allows you to see a crisp feed from your drone, even when literally miles away.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro starts at £689 in the UK, while some of the combo packages on offer will bump that up. You will get more accessories with those, though.