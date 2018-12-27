The best Xbox One deals for New Year 2019: get the perfect Xbox One X deal or Xbox One S deal for you now

If you're currently knee-deep in the Boxing Day sales looking for a great Xbox One X deal or Xbox One S deal, then you've come to the right place, as this is T3's expertly curated best Xbox One deals guide for Boxing Day 2018.

All the biggest retailers, including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Walmart, GameStop, Game, Zavvi and more have dropped some truly fantastic Xbox One deals this Boxing Day, with wide-ranging and hyper competitive Boxing Day sales leading to some serious price drops on both Microsoft's 4K flagship, the Xbox One X, and Full HD multimedia powerhouse Xbox One S.

Here we've selected what we consider the very best prices on Xbox One X and Xbox One S going, but we've also supplied you direct links to each retailer's selection of Xbox One deals on Boxing Day, too, so you can browse their offerings at your leisure. Simply click on one the quick links below to jump straight to your retailer of choice's Boxing Day Xbox One deals.

The best Xbox One X deals for Boxing Day 2018

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's flagship system and, with it capable of native 4K resolutions in games, it is officially the world's most powerful console. It's also HDR compatible and comes loaded with a Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray player, too, making it a proper multimedia powerhouse. Available in black and white, as well as with plenty of storage space for games, films and music, it is every Xbox gamer's dream system.

Here are the best Xbox One X deals for Boxing Day 2018:

The best Xbox One S deals for Boxing Day 2018

The Xbox One S is Microsoft's super stylish follow up to the original Xbox One. Smaller, quieter and cooler, as well as rocking a natty new design, the Xbox One S does everything the original does but slightly better. While it can't play games in native 4K resolutions, with it akin to Sony's PS4 Slim in its Full HD resolution gaming credentials, it does still come loaded with the same 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player as installed on the Xbox One X, making it quality multimedia entertainment centre.

Here are the best Xbox One S deals for Boxing Day 2018: