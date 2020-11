The best GoPro Hero 8 Black Friday deals of the day

Black Friday is the biggest sales extravaganza of the year, bringing cheap deals on basically everything from fitness to fashion to tech. You name it, there's gonna be a discount somewhere on the web.

Case in point: GoPro is offering some seriously sweet deals on the Hero 8 rugged, all terrain camera, launched in 2019, which will ensure that all of your biking, swimming, and sports-related shots look exceptional, as well as those holiday snaps.

The Hero 8 has it all, basically: waterproofing to 10 meters, 4K video capture, WiFi and Bluetooth, a wide angle lens for the trademark GoPro shots, and three levels of stabilisation so that even the craziest video or picture ends up looking professional.

On top of the GoPro itself, there's also a huge range of third-party and GoPro-made accessories, including flashes, tripods, mics, and LCD screens. If you want, the GoPro can become the heart of a much more expansion videography setup, all of which can quickly and easily be exported back to your smartphone or computer.

Today's best GoPro Hero 8 Black deals Black Friday Sale ends in 15 hrs 24 mins 20 secs Used GoPro HERO8 Black Park Cameras £229 View Deal GoPro Hero 8 Black GoPro UK £279.98 View Deal Black Friday Deal Reduced Price GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle -... Amazon £379.99 £319.99 View Deal Deal ends Mon, 30 Nov GoPro HERO 8 Black Evans Cycles £379.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Today's best GoPro Hero 8 Display Mod deals Black Friday Sale ends in 15 hrs 24 mins 20 secs Display Mod (HERO8 Black) -... Amazon Prime £77.36 View Deal Display Mod Front Facing... GoPro UK £79.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB