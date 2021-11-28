The best Cyber Monday toaster and kettle deals

I'm not sure what kettle and toaster sales are like in the rest of the world but in Britain, home of the Full English, Welsh, Scottish and (Northern) Irish breakfast, they are present in the vast majority of homes. Even though we drink way less tea and, thankfully, instant coffee than we used to, the popularity of fruit and herb teas keeps kettles essential, and they are also useful for cooking. And without toasters there is a chance that a proportion of the population of the UK might actually starve.

• Currys has the widest selection of toaster deals

• Lakeland has the best kettle deals

• AO has some great kettle and toaster bundles

If you are looking for a great toaster or kettle this weekend and into Cyber Monday, these deals could help you find ones that are perfect for you.

Best Cyber Monday toaster deals in the UK

Dualit Newgen toaster £199 with two free toastie cages at John Lewis Dualit Newgen toaster £199 with two free toastie cages at John Lewis

Officially T3's favourite toaster, the iconic Newgen is not on sale as such. However, John Lewis will give you two free toastie cages worth £40 if you buy one. You can also get a similar deal on the 2-slice Newgen but you only get 1 cage with that. I recently bought a toastie cage for my Dualit and they make great toasties, with a very stylish stripe effect.

Bosch Silicone 4-Slice Toaster was £80, now £50 at Currys Bosch Silicone 4-Slice Toaster was £80, now £50 at Currys

Bosch makes some of the best value small kitchen appliances around. They're always built to last and work well. This 4-slice toaster has a typically no-nonsense, German design that will suit any modernist kitchen.

Delonghi Distinta X toaster was £129, now £100 at Currys Delonghi Distinta X toaster was £129, now £100 at Currys

Currys has Delonghi toaster deals coming out of its ears this Cyber Week in all kinds of colours and finishes. If you like their Italian art deco/steampunk styling then… you will like these deals. This one is relatively understated and features a defrost feature and handy high-line eject.

Best Cyber Monday kettle deals in the UK

Sage The Smart Kettle was £99, now £79 at Lakeland Sage The Smart Kettle was £99, now £79 at Lakeland

One of your favourite kettles is £20 off at Lakeland. If you like green tea, this is a great choice as it has a variable temperature setting – 90ºC makes green tea that is much less bitter than using boiling water. It's a good looking and well made thing overall.

Russell Hobbs Mode kettle was £60, now £26 at Amazon Russell Hobbs Mode kettle was £60, now £26 at Amazon

You're never going to be let down by Russell Hobbs. This extremely popular model is better than half list price and, well, it boils water. There's a 1.7-litre capacity, illuminated viewing window and easy pour spout. Textbook stuff.