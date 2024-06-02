The Asus ROG Ally just got a whopping upgrade which fixes my biggest gripe

Quick Summary Computex 2024 is here, and with it some new releases. One of those just happened with the launch of the Asus ROG Ally X.

It feels like there's cool technology everywhere you look right now. Whether it's the burgeoning world of foldable phones or cool new laptop tech, there really is something for everyone.

That's likely to be especially prevalent this week, with Computex 2024 taking place in Taiwan. Now, we've seen an early release – and it's one which I'm really excited about.

When I reviewed the Asus ROG Ally last year, I was really taken with the form factor and the overall usability. Now, the brand has unveiled the Asus ROG Ally X.

Judging by the spec sheets, this is definitely an evolution rather than a revolution. That's fine by me, though – the original design was really good to use, so there was no need to reinvent the wheel.

An 80Wh battery is the star of the show here. That's around double what could be found in the original unit, and should help to offer some better battery life.

That's a big deal. When I got hands on with the original, the battery life was far and away my biggest gripe. While less graphically intensive titles could last a while, AAA games would drink the battery life. We'll have to wait and see if this one can live up to the hype, but it's certainly a promising sign.

Elsewhere, the key specs appear to be the same as before. You'll find the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip inside – the same as the top spec ROG Ally's before now. There's the same Zero Gravity thermal system to keep things cool on marathon sessions, while everything is fed to you via a 120Hz full HD display.

Priced at £799 this is slightly more costly than the first generation device. Still, it certainly could be worthwhile. Boosting the battery life will surely make this a much more usable device. And if they can crack that, the price shouldn't stand in the way for too many.