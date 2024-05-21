Asus plans something big at Computex 2024

Quick Summary Asus has unveiled a trio of teaser videos for their new computing releases at Computex. There are a handful of features mentioned – including an innovative new case material.

If you're a fan of the best laptops on the market, you're probably going to notice a slight uptick in news surrounding them in the next few weeks. That's because the annual Computex trade show is coming up.

Taking place in Taiwan, the show is notorious for showing off new technology in that space. But don't think you have to wait until doors open for the news to start flooding out.

We've already heard rumours that the Asus ROG Ally 2 will be on show there. Now a host of other teaser videos are showing off some of the brand's new laptops.

These videos are notoriously tight-lipped, but there are a few little bits of information we can gleam from them. Let's kick off with the less exciting of the two – AI.

There's no real indication of the AI capabilities which will form part of the new devices. All we learn is that the new ProArt and ZenBook devices will be packed with some sort of AI productivity.

What's perhaps more exciting is a new material – Ceraluminium. According to information from a brand representative, the material combines ceramic and aluminium to provide durability and a scratch and fingerprint resistant surface.

The idea is that the more durable nature of the two materials combined should keep the device looking its best for years to come. That will be great news for prospective users, who should be able to enjoy their device for a lot longer, without it feeling dated.

Beyond that, we get a little look at the design itself. The renders are every bit as sleek and modern as you might expect, though we don't get to look too closely at the design.

Regardless, it certainly seems like a decent innovation. We'll be keeping an eye out for further developments over the next couple of weeks – and on the ground in Taiwan, too!