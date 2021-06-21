The Apple Watch Series 6 is the best smartwatch around and now it's affordable thanks to Prime Day

With Prime Day under way, Amazon has topped the cheap Apple Watch Series 6 deal that's been running for the past month. You can now get up to £110 off the Apple Watch Series 6 – that's a massive discount on the full price.

Starting at £229, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals offer one of the best Apple Watch smartwatches to be released at a very attractive price point. Amazon has had the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some time, running deals that take anywhere from £50 off to £110 off one of the most popular smartwatches available today.

This early Apple Watch deal may just match the best Prime Day deals this year. It's not often the Series 6 gets a discount of this size, so don't hesitate on this one if you're been waiting for Apple's most popular watch to go on sale.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band | was £509 | now £399 at Amazon (save £110)

Wow, we didn't see this coming. A massive discount on Apple's latest smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 6 currently sits atop T3's best smartwatch guide. it features advanced health monitoring, as well as Blood Oxygen levels, and a new S6 SiP, which is 20% faster than Series 5. It's very rare for the most recent Apple hardware to be discounted, so this saving of over £100 is not to be missed.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 40mm Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band | was £379 | now £329 at Amazon (save £50)

Another great Apple Watch deal – this one is even more affordable. It's the slightly smaller model in the lighter and more fashionable colour, so if perfect for the most fashion-conscious deal hunter. This is the cheapest price an Apple Watch Series 6 has ever been.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm Blue Aluminium Case with Deep Navy Sport Band| was £409 | now £299 at Amazon (save £110)

A massive discount on Apple's latest smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 6 currently sits atop T3's best smartwatch guide. it features advanced health monitoring, as well as Blood Oxygen levels, and a new S6 SiP, which is 20% faster than Series 5. It's very rare for the most recent Apple hardware to be discounted, so this saving of over £100 is not to be missed.View Deal

Launched in September 2020, the Series 6 is the current flagship of the Apple Watch line. It offers an always-on retina display, a great range of health sensors and an excellent range of apps.

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes, both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions, and a choice of aluminium, stainless steel and titanium cases. There is also a wide range of band colours and styles on offer to suit your mood and style.

Amazon's sale includes a number of colours and the deals start at £299, which is the lowest price we've seen the Apple Watch Series 6 to date. You can also get the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular model on sale for £399.

Apple Watch Series 3 deals

If you're happy getting an older model then Amazon has also discounted the Series 3. You can get this ageing, but still great smartwatch for just £169. Check out the deals below:

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Grey Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band| was £197 | now £169 at Amazon (save £28)

Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple Watch available right now, there is still a lot to like about the Series 3 wearable. Apple includes built-in GPS, so you don't have to carry your iPhone when you go for a walk or run outside to record detailed maps of your route. There's also a faster processor and water resistance down to 50 metres – which should be more than enough.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band| was £192.43 | now £169 at Amazon (save £23)

Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple Watch available right now, there is still a lot to like about the Series 3 wearable. Apple includes built-in GPS, so you don't have to carry your iPhone when you go for a walk or run outside to record detailed maps of your route. There's also a faster processor and water resistance down to 50 metres – which should be more than enough.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK