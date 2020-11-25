The 4 best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

For those looking to get one of the best TVs at a lower price, this is a great time: Black Friday deals are well and truly here, and there are loads of great TV buys, whatever your budget, and some of the best offers are among Amazon's Black Friday deals.
Whether you want step up to something bigger ready for Christmas at home, are looking for an image quality upgrade, or just need something to replace an ailing old set, there are great options for everyone on sale now.
We've chosen some our favourites currently at Amazon in the list below, but there are many more available – see our list of the overall best Black Friday TV deals to see what other retailers have on offer, too.
Sony Bravia KD55XH81 55-inch 4K TV | Was £999 | Now £699 | Save £300 at Amazon UK
Sony's processing is second to none, so if you want a TV that can upscale HD to 4K impressively, and can make fast-moving motion look clear and smooth, it's perfect. It's got Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV means it's geared up for all the major streaming platforms (and all the minor ones too).View Deal
Hisense 75A7100 75-inch 4K TV | Was £999 | Now £899 | Save £100 at Amazon UK
An actually good 75-inch TV? For this kind of money? You are not dreaming. 4K resolution takes full advantage of the size, and HDR gives you more realistic colours and contrast. The built-in smart TV platform has all the key streaming services. This is obviously more of a budget set, but if you want to go BIG for less without compromising on image quality, it's perfect. Back in stock, hurry!View Deal
LG 50NANO796 50-inch 4K TV | Was £599 | Now £479 | Save £120 at Amazon UK
This is one of LG's NanoCell TVs, which a technology a bit like QLED, for delivering stronger colours. It's also the smallest TV in Amazon's selection! But you've still got top-notch image processing for the Ultra HD screen, and one of the slickest smart TV platforms on the planet – it's easy to use and has all the key services.View Deal
Sony Bravia KD43X70 43-inch 4K TV | Was: £599 | Now: £499 | Saving: £100
A fat £100 saving means this 43-inch 4K, HDR TV from Sony is now available for just £499 with free delivery. Sony Bravia is one of the very best names in TV production today, making this a guaranteed hit in terms of picture quality thanks to its X Reality Pro picture engine.View Deal
