Texts overtake calls as most used communication method

Text messaging has overtaken calls as the lead means of communication in the UK for the first time, a new study by regulator Ofcom has found.



With 58 per cent of UK adults using text messages on a daily basis to keep in touch with friends and family, Ofcom's Communications Market Report has shown that texts now far eclipse speaking on a mobile phone, social networking and even face-to-face contact as the most often used method of communication.



As smartphones become an increasingly essential aspect of our daily lives, latest figures have revealed that the average British adult now sends 200 texts per month, more than double the figure of four years ago. Despite the rising popularity of text messages, mobile phone calling times has dropped for the first time with the UK's 125 billion minutes logged in 2010 reducing to 124 billion in 2011.



“Over the past year there have been some major shifts in the way we communicate with each other,” said James Thickett, Ofcom's director of research. "By far the most popular means of communication on a day-to-day basis is by text messaging."



He added: “Texting is seen as a traditional means of communication these days but it is still continuing to grow. Our research reveals that in just a few short years, new technology has fundamentally changed the way that we communicate.



"Talking face to face or on the phone are no longer the most common ways for us to interact with each other. In their place, new forms of communications are emerging which don't require us to talk to each other - especially among younger age groups. This trend is set to continue as technology advances and we move further into the digital age."



