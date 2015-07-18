Tesla’s new ‘Ludicrous Mode’ makes the Model S a beast

Environmentally conscious daredevils finally have a car to suit their needs. Tesla has announced a new Ludicrous Mode for the Model S that'll enable it to go from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.

Speed freaks usually disregard the environment with gas-guzzling vehicles, but now they can don an electric car. Tesla's new Ludicrous Mode makes the Model S reach 155mph 20 per cent faster than the bog-standard version.

The boost, which comes via the aid of a new “smart fuse” allows the car to accelerate at 1.1G, which CEO Elon Musk says makes it “faster than falling.”

Beyond the fuse, Musk added: ”That was combined with upgrading the main pack contractor to use inconel (a high temperature space-grade superalloy) instead of steel so that it remains springy under the heat of heavy current."

Ludicrous Mode isn't exclusively for the Model S either. Musk confirmed that it would feature on the Tesla Model X SUV following testing, which will boost its 0-60 time to 3.3 seconds.

The only caveat is the price. It isn't exactly a cheap add-on, going for a hefty $10,000. If you're already driving a Model S but want to upgrade, then you can get Ludicrous Mode installed for $5,000 within the next six months.

Tesla also announced plans to revisit its original electric car: the Roadster. It was originally released in 2008, but Tesla plans to release a new and improved version in 2019.