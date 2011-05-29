Tesco reduces outgoing Nintendo Wii to just £89

Nintendo appear to be clearing Wii stocks in readiness for the much-anticipated Wii 2 unveiling at E3

Tesco has reduced Nintendo's wildly popular Wii game console to just £89. This is in advance of the expected Wii 2 presentation early next month. The deal still represents great value for money for a fun console, which has sold 9 million units in the UK alone since its launch in 2006.



For that bottom dollar price, which excludes delivery, you have to use a £10 discount using TDX-NKLP voucher code at checkout. The bundle, which allows for a black or white console, features the newer Motion Plus controller and Sport Resort but doesn't feature any other game in the offer.



The Nintendo Wii has seen its price tumbling markedly over the last few weeks, though its list price is still £180, which means Tesco's offer more than lives up to its 'Every Little Helps' logo.



For those eagle-eyed consumers, the accessories, like the Wii Fit Board or the Nunchucks haven't yet seen a significant price-drop, suggesting Nintendo may choose to extend their compatibility to the new Wii 2.



Nintendo are clearly ridding themselves of existing Wii stocks as it prepares to push a new gaming console, currently known as Project Cafe at E3 in Los Angeles. The event kicks-off on June 6.



The new Wii 2 console is expected to be a marked improvement on the old version, with the hardware even more powerful than current HD consoles and backwards compatible with Wii. The controller is also said to boast an all-new with HD screen.



Do you fancy a sub-£100 Nintendo Wii console or will you wait for the all-singing, all-dancing Wii 2? Get involved in the conservation on our Twitter and Facebook pages.