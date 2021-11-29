T3's top 5 Cyber Monday TV deals under £500 – from 32 to 58 inches

Looking for most bargainous TV offers that can be found among the best Cyber Monday deals this year? Then you've come to the right place, because I've collected the top 5 Cyber Monday TV deals available for under £500.

I've chosen five different sizes of TV, so no matter when you want a compact 32-inch TV with punch, or you want to get a huge 58-inch set for a low price, you'll find the perfect pick.

And in between those sizes, you'll find excellent 4K TVs that deliver modern smart TV features and great image quality, but for a superb price. I've been careful here not to just pick the cheapest models I can find, but rather to pick things that offer the best bang for your buck.

This list isn't of cheap TVs knocked out with janky image quality – there are two TVs here that earned five out of five stars from us (read our full Samsung AU9000 review and Samsung AU7100 review for more).

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED Full HD TV: was £499, now £379 at Very.co.uk Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED Full HD TV: was £499, now £379 at Very.co.uk

This the best-looking 32-inch TV money can buy in two senses: its QLED screen tech delivers bold colours; and its design is made to please, with a border like a picture frame. You also get Samsung's great smart TV features, with all the major streaming services.

Samsung 43-inch AU9000 4K TV: was £599, now £399 at Very.co.uk Samsung 43-inch AU9000 4K TV: was £599, now £399 at Very.co.uk

Save £200 on this 43-inch 4K TV, which features Samsung's most advanced image tech outside of its (much more expensive) QLED 4K TVs. You get tons of 4K detail and good upscaling from HD, impressive contrast, and Samsung's smart TV platform covers all your streaming needs. We gave this TV the full five stars in our review.

Panasonic 50-inch JX800 4K TV: was £699, now £499 at Currys Panasonic 50-inch JX800 4K TV: was £699, now £499 at Currys

Save £200 on a TV that's made to be cinematic. Panasonic's employs Hollywood pros to help make sure its TVs are perfectly calibrated for how movies are made, so you get incredibly rich colours and HDR tones. If you want a mid-sized TV that's really designed for movie lovers, look no further. It even includes both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ advanced HDR formats - most high-end TVs don't even manage that.

Samsung 55-inch AU7100 4K TV: was £579, now £469 at Currys Samsung 55-inch AU7100 4K TV: was £579, now £469 at Currys

Save £110 and get a big-screen TV for a small price. This is Samsung's most affordable 4K TV range of 2021, and it delivers incredible value for money – we gave the AU7100 range five stars in our review. Image quality is strong, and the smart TV software is second to none.