T3's top 10 Lego Black Friday deals – from Amazon, John Lewis, Argos & more

There are always plenty of tempting Lego offers among the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals – and 2021 has kept this tradition up strongly. There's a great range of options, from kid-friendly sets to gorgeous (and occasionally huge) projects for adults.

There's lots of cool pop-culture stuff at the stores – including Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Marvel, Lego NASA, Lego Friends, Ghostbusters and even the new Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft set. You can quickly check everything that's on offer with these links, or read on and we'll choose our 10 favourite sets from everything that's available.

Our top 10 Lego Black Friday deals

Lego Friends Central Perk set: was £64.99, now £43.00 at Amazon Lego Friends Central Perk set: was £64.99, now £43.00 at Amazon

Save 34% on a wonderful gift for fans of the show – you get a detailed recreation of the set of the coffee shop (complete with studio lights!), plus the six friends, and Gunther.

Lego Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set: was £180, now £160 at Argos Lego Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set: was £180, now £160 at Argos

Save 33% on this big and beautifully detailed replica of one the greatest cars from all movies. With over 2,300 pieces, this is a nice and involved build that'll keep you busy for ages when building, and looks fantastic once it's done. It even comes with a little ghost trap.

Lego Queer Eye The Fab 5 Loft set: was £89.99, now £60.29 at John Lewis Lego Queer Eye The Fab 5 Loft set: was £89.99, now £60.29 at John Lewis

What better way to see the results of your work than with your friends in a chic loft apartment? Save 30% on this set, which comes with the fab 5 themselves (obviously), Bruley the dog, and pre- and post-makeover versions of Kathi Dooley, Jonathan's music teacher.

Lego NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set: was £84.99, now £67.99 at Smyth's Toys Lego NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set: was £84.99, now £67.99 at Smyth's Toys

Designed in conjunction with NASA – right down the getting the exact right shade of gold – this is one medium build for man, one great set for your shelf. The lander vehicle opens with instruments inside, and there's a great moon surface base for it to sit on.

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set: was £60, now £40 at Argos Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set: was £60, now £40 at Argos

With a snap, Argos has cut 33% off the price of this great Marvel set. The fingers are posable, so you can have it threatening or regular poses. Made from 590 pieces, it's a fun mid-size set, and doesn't take up much space on a shelf, so it's a fun display piece.

Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse No 51 set: was £170, now £113 at Argos Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE AF Corse No 51 set: was £170, now £113 at Argos

Save 33% on a Technic set that's perfect for car fans – you'll build a great-looking Ferrari racer, complete with detailed V8 engine with moving pistons, plus working front and rear suspension, and steering. With over 1,600 pieces is an involved build, but isn't anywhere near as terrifying (or large, or expensive) as the likes of the Lego Bugatti.

Lego Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace set: was £64.99, now £52.25 at Amazon Lego Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace set: was £64.99, now £52.25 at Amazon

Save 20% on an icy playset that'll warm the heart of any Frozen fan. You get the magical ice palace, Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Marshmallow, four Snowgie figures, and some fun accessories.

Lego Adidas Originals Superstar set: was £79.99, now £49.99 at Smyth's Toys Lego Adidas Originals Superstar set: was £79.99, now £49.99 at Smyth's Toys

Save £30 on this new set from 2021 that's unmissable for sneaker buffs – you get to build an iconic shoe from Lego, and it even comes with laces to thread in. The set comes in a box that's designed like a shoebox, just to drive it home – and there's a little display stand. At this price, you could grab two sets and make a pair!

Lego Winnie the Pooh Tree set: was £90, now £60 at Argos Lego Winnie the Pooh Tree set: was £90, now £60 at Argos

For those loved the Winnie the Pooh cartoon, this set is just magical. Build the house at Pooh Corner, which opens up to reveal a detailed inside, full of familiar touches. There are Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, and Eeyore figures (all with accessories), and the oak tree even has a hive with bees, to relive Pooh's most desperate moment.