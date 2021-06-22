T3 Recommends: top 5 Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers and DAB radios

Portable DAB radios and Bluetooth speakers come in an array of different shapes and sizes. From those that can be carried in the palm of your hand to chunkier models, we're seeing something for everyone among the best Prime Day deals.

Sunnier days are thankfully upon us, so it's a perfect time to take your portable DAB radio out into the garden and unwind to the soft sounds of BBC Radio 4.

The more raucous amongst you may fancy a Bluetooth speaker that's not only versatile enough to fit in your pocket, but also packs the audio punch of something far bigger than it. To help you narrow down the plentiful deals available on Amazon Prime Day, we've handpicked the best of the bunch of these wieldy speakers to offer you what we see as the most balanced mix for different needs, and, of course, the best bang for your buck.

You'll need to be quick, though, as these sales end at 11.59 pm on Tuesday, June 22 and can sell out before then.

Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers and DAB radios

Roberts Radio Revival Mini | Was: £159.99 | Now: £105.21 | Saving: £54.78

Stylish and oozing retro-cool from every pore of its metal grille, the Roberts Radio Revival Mini delivers punchy sound despite its diminutive size across DAB/DAB+/FM radio. This intuitive little radio comes packed with features, plus it even comes with a carry handle for easy transport. View Deal

Philips Audio R5505/10 Bluetooth Radio | Was: £69.99 | Now: £45.99 | Saving: £24.00

Whipping up a storm in the kitchen or relaxing to a podcast, there's no doubt that everything sounds better with this radio soundtracking your evening. The Philips Audio R5505/10 Bluetooth Radio delivers crystal-clear reception thanks to its DAB+ tuner and lets you configure 20 presets for your favourite stations. In essence, you'll never be short of listening material while working in the kitchen again. View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker | Was: £89.99 | Now: £29.99 | Saving: £60.00

The UE Wonderboom is a stellar example of what a Bluetooth speaker can and should be if it gets pretty much everything spot on. Not only is it completely waterproof, but it packs a 360-degree sound that belies its impossibly small frame to a degree that has to be heard to be believed. At this price, it shouldn't be missed.View Deal

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Was: £119.99 | Now: £69.99 | Saving: £50.00

If you're in the market for a portable speaker and don't fancy the look of the UE Wonderboom, then this is your next stop. For your hear-earned cash, you get USB-C input for charging and Bluetooth pairing. The sound is weighty, and the JBL Flip 5 carries its own on long hikes with friends or small get-togethers. View Deal

Soundcore 3 by Anker Soundcore | Was: £55.99 | Now: £35.99 | Saving: £20.00

Anker might not be the best-known brand in the speaker game, but it's been steadily churning out very capable audio hardware for some time now. And the Soundcore 3 is just the ticket for those looking for a reliable, well-built portable speaker. It's rated IPX7 for water resistance and comes alongside a companion app with a graphic EQ. A bunch of clever presets lets you tinker with the speaker's sound, as well. If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful entry into portable Bluetooth speakers, then look no further than the Soundcore 3.

View Deal

Didn't find what you're looking for here? Check out our pick of the best Bluetooth speaker gadgets this year

