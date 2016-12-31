T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Super Mario Run, curved quantum dot monitor, cloud-connected keyboard and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.



This week we have games, monitors and accessories with Super Mario Run, floating speakers, Samsung curved quantum dot monitor, a cloud-connected keyboard and more…

Samsung curved quantum dot monitors

Gaming on a curved monitor with Samsung’s latest quantum dot tech has got to be one of the best ways to enjoy the experience. Thanks to a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, super rich colours and bright images, gaming should be super immersive with any of Samsung’s three new curved quantum dot monitors.



Future proof your gaming setup with this curved, quantum dot monitor from Samsung

Super Mario Run

Now one of the most popular iOS apps ever is coming to Android. After an initial exclusive release on Apple's iOS platform, the game from Nintendo is available to pre-register on Android now with an expected release soon.

Get Super Mario Run on Android, pre-registration open now



Das Keyboard 5Q

This is the world’s first cloud-connected keyboard, apparently. Expected to be shown off at CES next week the 5Q from Das Keyboard wants to change the way we click and clack.

Essentially hotkeys can be coded by anyone to make the keyboard do, well, anything the interwebs will allow.

Clack your way into cyberspace with the world's first cloud connected keyboard



LG Levitation Station

Yup, as the name suggests this is a floating device from LG. It’s a Bluetooth speaker that uses electromagnetism to float the main unit. The result is clear 360-degree sound with a 10-hour battery life.