T3 Awards 2016: who's nominated for Wearable of the Year?

Wearable tech continued to make waves this year, especially in VR form, although we've included that amongst our best gaming and best overall gadgets nominees. Here, instead, we have the best smart watches and fitness trackers of 2016.

The big question is though, which will win the coveted Wearable of the Year award at the T3 Awards 2016?

Fitbit Blaze

The most stylish Fitbit to date puts heart-rate tracking and a personal trainer for key exercises right there on your wrist. When reviewing the Fitbit Blaze, T3.com's own Spencer Hart said that:

"The Blaze may not be a revolutionary device, but it fills a gap in Fitbit's line-up. It should appeal to those after a cheap smartwatch with good battery life. It's an attractive and functional wearable, and the screen adds a lot to the Fitbit experience."

Good enough to win?

Huawei Watch

The best looking and most high-spec Android Wear watch you can get from a tech brand hails not from America, South Korea or Japan but China. Changing times…

When reviewing the Fitbit Blaze on launch we said that:

"The Huawei Watch is one of the best smartwatches available right now, but it should be, because it's also one of the most expensive. It's a premium device, with high-quality materials, powerful specs, and one of the best screens we've seen on a smartwatch."

TAG-Heuer Connected

Nobody does luxury like the Swiss watch brands. TAG-Heuer's Android Wearable was an indulgence so crazy, it was irresistible. When reviewing the Fitbit Blaze, T3.com's own Duncan Bell said that:

"The TAG-Heuer Connected is a great looking and feeling smartwatch that's way out of the price range of most casual tech buyers. For our money, it looks like a better stab at such a thing than Apple's more expensive Watches."

Microsoft Band 2

An almighty combination of running watch, fitness tracker and all-round technology showcase, this is perhaps the ultimate health wearable. In T3's best fitness tracker roundup we said that:

"The look and feel are slightly off-putting (although, not as bad as the previous model's), but stick with it and Band is a very powerful device. It packs in even more functionality than the Fitbit Surge, but is much more compact - it really is a band as opposed to a watch - and has a notably brighter (though admittedly also much smaller) screen."

Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire

The Fenix 3 was already pretty great, but by making a version in premium, desirable materials, Garmin really nailed the whole wearable thing. They nailed it so much that we said that:

"The Garmin Fenix 3 is a serious running and fitness watch that we rate very highly. It's also got a very manly rugged and chunky look that Garmin is now trying to play up with premium editions in silver and rose gold, with sapphire glass screens and leather straps. The results, aesthetically, are about as good as any smartwatch we've seen, at least for those prefer the more macho timepiece."

Samsung Gear S2

With control via the bezel, great ease of use and stylish design, Samsung proved there's smartwatch life beyond Apple and Android with the Gear S2. When reviewing the Gear 2 for T3.com, Spencer Hart said that:

"The Samsung Gear S2 is without doubt one of the best smartwatches I've ever used. The innovations that Samsung introduced with the device are meaningful, and change the way I interact with smartwatches. It's a well-made device, the rotating bezel is amazing, and it features one of the best screens I've seen on a smartwatch."