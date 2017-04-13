T3 Agenda: Garmin's new vivosmart 3 activity tracker, wake up with the Ortus range of DAB radios and more

In today's Thursday edition of the T3 Agenda, we see whether Garmin's new lightweight fitness wearable can unseat Fitbit from its throne, we upgrade your DAB setup with Roberts' Ortus range and more...

Garmin's new vivosmart 3 activity tracker aims to unseat Fitbit with its new lightweight design

Garmin's new addition to its growing selection of fitness trackers packs a lightweight design, heart rate monitoring and more into a package with a tiny £130 price tag. Looks like someone is chasing down Fitbit for control of the affordable end of the activity wearables market.

The new Garmin vivosmart 3 used the firm's own Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate technology to provide 24/7 heart rate monitoring, as well as automatically tracking activity including steps, floors climbed, calories burned, intensity minutes, sleep and more.

It also comes with Move IQ and a new Strength Training activity which automatically counts your weight training reps, working out will be convenient and effective. If you're someone that's using a lot of resistance training as part of your 2017 fitness regime, having a tracker that accounts for weight-lifting is a real boon.

The vivosmart 3 also features smart notifications to keep you connected while on the go, and boasts a battery life of up to five days (including during swimming and showering). The Garmin vivosmart 3 will be available to order shortly with a price tag of £129.99.

Wake up with a smile with Roberts' new range of DAB/FM radios

Yorkshire-based audio specialist Roberts Radio has launched a brand new range of DAB/FM radios designed to help you wake up with a smile. Its new Ortus range includes a 'hit any button' snooze system for grabbing a few extra minutes of sleep and an adjustable sleep, snooze and nap timer for audio fade down.

The set includes the Ortus 1 and the Ortus 2, with the Ortus 1 including six radio station presets, a large clock display, adjustable dimmer and an input socket for your iPod or MP3 player. The Ortus 2 adds in a few extra additions including 20 radio presets and a USB slot for smartphone charging.

Both are available in a black or white finish, with the Ortus 1 retailing for £64.99 and the Ortus 2 for £74.99.

Give your garden a cleanup to remember with the new Hozelock Pressure Washer and Patio Cleaner

Whether it’s removing moss from between your garden decking or washing away the cobwebs in your shed, the small but mighty Pico Power Pressure Washer from Hozelock makes light of all those DIY and Spring cleaning jobs you’d rather not do!

Plus, with its adjustable sprayer nozzle the water power can be easily controlled – which is important when cleaning softer surfaces such as decking or wooden furniture.

There’s also a new Patio Cleaner, designed to work with the Pico Power Pressure Washer, which has a height adjustment dial and handles which make vertical as well as horizontal cleaning a piece of cake – perfect for those who want to clean walls, garage doors and fences as well as patios, paths and terraces.

The Pico Power Pressure Washer is available to order now with a price tag of £149.99, with the Patio Cleaner retailing for only £179.99.