T3 Agenda: Snap Spectacles finally available in UK, Garmin's Approach S60 golf watch swings in and more...

In the final T3 Agenda of the week, we take to the fairway with Garmin's latest golf-centric wearable, we snap up a storm with the Nikon Coolpix W300 and more...

Snap Spectacles are finally available in UK

After being available in the US for months, Snap's Spectacles are finally available over here in Blighty. For those older than 30, Spectacles are sunglasses with a camera embedded in them, which records video and uploads it directly to Snapchat.

A 'Snapbot' (essentially a big yellow vending machine) arrived in front of the London Eye at 7am this morning. They are available now in time for summer priced at £129.99.

If you can't get to a Snapbot, you can also buy them online at https://www.spectacles.com/uk/.

Master your golf game with the new Garmin Approach S60 GPS watch

If you're a golf loving techie like us, then you're going to LOVE what we've got for you today. Say hello to the Garmin Approach S60, a GPS-powered watch with sunlight readable touchscreen display that intuitively integrates detailed CourseView mapping and yardages in full colour.

So if you're heading out for a round of 18 holes, the Approach S60 provides quick access to critical information needed during a round like precise yardages to greens, hazards and doglegs to help players master their game on more than 40,000 preloaded courses from around the world including free lifetime updates.

We're also pleased to learn the the Approach S60 is also compatible with QuickFit watchbands, which can be easily interchanged in seconds without the need for tools. They’re available in an assortment of colored silicone, leather or stainless steel styles, and can be interchanged with a number of Garmin multisport watches, including the popular fēnix 5 series.

As well as such features as SwingTempo (which measures the the performance of your swing) and the ability to track your steps, calories and almost every other piece of data you'd expect from an activity tracker, the Approach S60 also works with Garmin's new Golf app (which enables you to compete in weekly leaderboards on any golf course no matter when you play it during the week).

The Approach S60 will go on sale in June in black or white with a price tag of £399.99. A premium version with a ceramic bezel and black leather band will also be available for £479.99.

Never lose a photo opportunity with the all-weather Coolpix W300 from Nikon

Photography powerhouse Nikon has unveiled the very latest addition to its long-running Coolpix series, the Coolpix W300. The compact camera has been designed with all weather conditions in mind - in fact, you can capture 16 MP photos and 4K/UHD video at depths of up to 30 m underwater!

The W300 has a dustproof shell that enables it to operate in temperatures as low as -10° C and absorb shocks from heights as high as 2.4 m. It's not just tough, but versatile, too. The Nikkor wide-angle zoom enables you to capture superb shots of the action in low light or murky underwater environments. Macro mode will capture extreme close ups of tiny wonders above or below the water.

If you're in to geotagging (come on, who isn't) then you'll be pleased to learn the W300 supports GPS/GLONASS/QZS. There's even some SnapBridge connectivity too, enabling you to sync photos to a smart device as you shoot, or use the smart device to shoot remotely.

The Nikon Coolpix W300 will retail with a price tag of £389, however, there's been no confirmation on a release date just yet.

Give your portable tunes a splash of style with the Ultimate Ears Second Street Collection

Audio specialist Ultimate Ears has just launched a brand new collection of designs for its Boom 2 and Megaboom portable speakers. The huge set of designs - including contributions from dance music producer Skrillex, contemporary paper sculptor Jen Stark and legendary street artist Kenny Scharf - will help you wireless Bluetooth speaker look as good as it sounds.

The Second Street Collection will launch globally with eight new patterns and colours for Ultimate Ears Boom 2 and Ultimate Ears Megaboom, including Cityscape, Urban Zebra, After Hours, Marina, Midnight Garden, Stone, Cashmere and Lilac.

In the UK, John Lewis will stock UE Boom 2 versions of Midnight Garden, Cityscape and After Hours for just £139.99. Just keep in mind that different designs and colours will be available in different regions.