Surface Pro 9 drops to lowest-ever price again – the ultimate tablet-laptop hybrid

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is just about the perfect 2-in-1, blending all the functionality of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet – and Windows 11 can of course adapt to either mode with ease. Get some work done or just sit back and consume some content, it's up to you.

View the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deal here

With the Surface Pro 9 such an appealing device, we're excited to see it reduced by a considerable £300 over at Amazon – a 27% drop. We checked at CamelCamelCamel, and this is the lowest that this laptop-tablet hybrid has ever been, giving you another reason to pick it up.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: was £1,099, now £799 at Amazon Laptop-tablet 2-in-1 hybrids don't come much better than the Microsoft Surface Pro 9: this model brings with it an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 13-inch display, and of course Windows 11. At this low price, you get an awful lot of computing power and versatility in return for your money.

Down from its previous price of £1,099, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will now set you back just £799. That's a very competitive price for one of the best pieces of hardware that Microsoft makes – and because Microsoft is making the hardware, you know the Windows 11 software is going to run beautifully.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review, we described the 2-in-1 as a great choice for your next computing device, one that's easy to use and lightweight, as well as offering a sharp, vivid 13-inch display. Under the hood we've got a capable Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage (plenty for most users).

"While it may not be the most portable tablet or the most powerful laptop," we wrote in our review, "it does offer a happy medium between the two – something you don't often get elsewhere". And that versatility is an important factor in deciding whether or not this is a purchase that's worth your while.

At the lowest price it's ever been at, we'd say this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deal is very much worth looking into. You can spend the money you save on a Surface Pen and a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard – these are both sold separately and will enable you to get the most out of the Surface Pro 9.