Superb Black Friday SIM only deal delivers 120GB data per month for just £12

T3 tracks the best SIM only deals every single week of the year, so we know a thing or two about where to shop for a plan and what a good deal is.

And now, among the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far in the Black Friday 2022 sales, is this superb SIM only deal from Smarty, which delivers a huge 120GB of data along with unlimited calls and texts for just £12 per month.

The thing that really takes this deal to elite level, though, is that it is 100 per cent contract free. That means you can cancel it easily online at any time and just walk way.

View the 120GB for £12 deal at Smarty now (opens in new tab)

The data you get, too, is delicious 5G data, the fastest available. So if you live in an area with 5G coverage you're going to get rapid data connection speeds, which will make streaming video and music a breeze.

The full details of this Smarty Black Friday SIM only deal can be viewed below:

(opens in new tab) 120GB SIM only plan: £12 per month at Smarty (opens in new tab)

120GB of data each month, along with unlimited calls and texts, contract free, for £12 per month is a great SIM only deal in our eyes. And right now that package can be bagged over at Smarty, which also delivers 5G data speeds to its customers. Nice.

For even more great SIM only deals be sure to check out T3's authoritative SIMO deals comparison chart below, which lists the very best offers currently available in the UK. What's so good about the chart is that is allows you to filter by a myriad of different things depending on what is most important to you, including contract length, monthly price, data allowance, texts allowance, calls allowance, network, product name and more.