Stunning Apple iPad Walmart deals slash $100 off the price – but this deal ends soon

Apple iPad is easily the best tablet brand on the planet right now. That's why it occupies two of the top three spots in our prestigious best tablet guide. Sadly, deals on Apple products are pretty rare, which is why we're so excited about the latest promotion from Walmart.

The retailer has slashed the cost of the latest iPad model, which is available with either 32GB or 128GB of non-expandable storage, by up to $100. The new iPad models are available in Gold, Space Grey, and Silver finishes.

You don't need us to tell you that $100 off is a stellar discount and something you'll never see inside an Apple Store – not even on Black Friday.

The latest Apple iPad model brought support for the first-generation Apple Pencil stylus, which charges via the Lightning port. It allows you to make handwritten notes, draw and paint, and annotate on PDFs and other documents. The new iPad also sports an 8MP rear camera that supports Augmented Reality (AR) apps, amongst a slew of other photography modes, including panoramas, and Live Photos.

If you're tempted to take Walmart up on this awesome deal, you'll want to add the new iPad to your basket sooner rather than later. Walmart will bring the discount on the 128GB model to a close on May 15, 2019. Meanwhile, the 32GB model ends May 26.

Apple iPad 32GB | Wi-Fi Only | Was $329.99 Now $249

Compatible with the Apple Pencil, and powered by the A10 system-on-a-chip, the latest model of iPad is a great buy for those who want to relax with an eBook, box set binge on Netflix, or annotate documents on-the-go – this is an ideal tablet. Deal ends May 26View Deal