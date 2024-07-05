Stihl's new battery-powered secateurs make pruning effortless, and I'm impressed

QUICK SUMMARY Stihl has announced the launch of its new ASA 20 battery powered secateurs. With a wide cutting range and up to four hours of performance on a single charge, they're set to be a popular choice in the coming months. They're available at Stihl for £164, with an option to buy them alongside an AS 2 battery and AL 1 charger for £199.

Now that July has arrived and the sun is (kind of) emerging from its hiding place, more and more of us have been spending time in the garden. You may be busy tackling some DIY garden projects or getting your summer lawn picture perfect, but if you've got pruning on the mind, I've got just the ticket.

This week, Stihl announced the launch of its new ASA 20 battery powered secateurs. They join the brand's existing AS System of battery tools, also including the HSA 26 shrub shears and the GTA 26 garden pruner. Due to a variety of innovative features, the device is bound to be a popular choice for avid gardeners this summer.

The ASA 20 battery powered secateurs are available at Stihl for £164, with an option to buy them alongside an AS 2 battery and AL 1 charger for £199.

(Image credit: Stihl)

The ASA 20 battery secateurs can cut branches with a diameter of up to 25mm, demonstrating an impressive range compared to other models. The blade works by following the finger movement on the operating lever and only closes as far as the lever is pressed, allowing the cutting speed to be increased when cutting thin branches.

Weighing less than 1kg, the secateurs sit comfortably in the hand with their ergonomic handle, making them equally easy to operate for right and left-handed users.

When fully charged, the ASA 20 battery secateurs provide up to four hours of performance, allowing users to make up to 2000 cuts on one charge. The LED display provides information on the remaining battery power, as well as the selected blade opening mode and the total number of cuts made.

