Stellar bank holiday SIM only deals: unlimited 5G data, no contract

It's the August bank holiday and that means as well as plenty of people heading toward the beach, there's also some incredible SIM only deals to be bagged.

All the UK's best networks are running special SIMO offers right now, and that means that if you're out of contract and are looking to upgrade, you've got plenty of choice. And choice that absolutely delivers in terms of freedom and allowances.

For example, right now you can bag unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for just £16 per month with Three. Meanwhile, if you want total freedom you can bag a no contract plan from Smarty with 4G data for the same price.

Or, if you really want to spend a very little amount each month on your SIM plan but still want strong allowances, ID Mobile's £10 deal for 12GB of data and unlimited calls and texts is well worth checking out.

You can see all the best SIM only deals available this bank holiday below:

Star Deal Three SIM only | Unlimited data (5G), calls and texts | 12-month contract | £16 p/m

This is the star bank holiday SIM only deal, delivering unlimited 5G data, as well as unlimited calls and texts for just £16 per month. It does come on a contract, but that contract is only 12 months, meaning you aren't tied to it long-term. Perfect for anyone who wants to waive goodbye to allowance anxiety and over-use penalty charges.View Deal

Smart SIM only | Unlimited data, calls and texts | No contract | 30-day rolling plan | £20 p/m

If you like the sound of the deal above but don't really want to be tied to a contract then this SIM only deal from Smarty is a great shout. You don't get 5G data (just 3G and 4G), but for that trade-off you do get a plan with no contract, with the plan just rolling over every month. This means you can leave at any time. Perfect for those who prize their SIMO freedom.View Deal

iD Mobile SIM only | 8GB of data (5G) | Unlimited calls and texts | No contract | 30-day rolling plan | £7 p/m

iD Mobile has loads of quality 30-day rolling SIM plans, including this absolute bargain. You get 8GB of data (that's over the UK monthly average) along with unlimited calls and texts for just £7 per month. That data, too, is 5G data, so if you've got a 5G phone and are studying in an area with 5G then you're covered.View Deal

Vodafone SIM only | Unlimited data (5G), calls and texts | 24-month contract length | £30 p/m

Vodafone has one of the strongest 5G networks in the UK, as well as some of the fastest speeds, too. It is pricey, though, and only makes sense in terms of value if you plump for a 24-month plan, which reduces monthly costs. This plan delivers unlimited 5G data, calls and texts for £30 per month. Roaming without extra cost is included in 51 destinations world wide.View Deal

EE SIM only | 120GB data (5G) | Unlimited calls and texts | 24-month contract length | £20 p/m

EE officially has the fastest 5G data network in the UK, which means this deal is very much worth checking out this bank holiday. You get 120GB of 5G data each month as well as unlimited calls and texts for £20. It's the best deal EE has on offer in terms of value for money for unlimited everything, so if you're comfortable with the contract length then its a good choice.View Deal

