Star Wars fans, these are the laptops you’re looking for

Lenovo has aligned itself with The Force and used its awesome power to create some of the most desirable Star Wars machines in the galaxy.

Unveiled at IFA 2017, the Star Wars themed Lenovo laptops come in two, equally awesome, variations. The laptop in question is the Lenovo Yoga 920 which will come in light and dark side versions.

In Lenovo style these laptops are finished to a very high degree of quality. The imagery on the back of the screen is actually printed directly onto the glass substrate for a finish that even Darth Vader himself would sign-off on.

Those young padawans out there can get themselves a Rebel Alliance Lenovo Yoga 920 that comes with a rebel logo proudly placed on the rear of the screen. Anyone aligning themselves with the dark side of The Force can go for a very cool looking black Lenovo yoga 920 with stars and a logo for the Galactic Empire.

The Lenovo Yoga 920 is a convertible laptop with a watchband hinge that can rotate a full 360-degrees for all manner of usage positions. The screen is an eye watering 4K display and under the shell is Intel Core i processing, Atmos sound and Cortana far-field voice recognition smarts that even works when the laptop is closed.

So what’s the catch? These are limited edition. The laptops will launch with the Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie in December. They will cost €1,699 and will only be available for one run - once they sell out, that’s it.

