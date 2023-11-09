Spotify gets a free TV update with new features, design, and more

Spotify has given its TV app a complete refresh, with a new design, additional features, and more besides.

The Spotify on TV experience is available for games consoles, such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, plus Smart TVs and streaming devices.

The new version has started to roll out today, 9 November 2023, and is available to all Spotify Free and Premium users through supported devices.

As well as give you access to the entire gamut of Spotify's streaming modes, whether that be music, podcasts or audiobooks, the TV app now has a swanky new look. It has added a Now Playing View and a redesigned home tab.

This will help users continue with recently played content more easily than before. While personalised recommendations are more visible too.

Account switching has been made more simple, with a profile screen added that looks more like the ones you find on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The new profile screen will line-up the different profiles that listen through the app, while the chosen profile is more prominently placed in the top right-hand corner of the home screen.

The playback queue has been expanded, with users now available to navigate to see what will play next among several tracks. You could previously only see the next song.

And, there's now a dark mode in case you want to have a more muted, less bright experience at night time, say.

Spotify has been tweaking and adding to its experience a lot recently. It has just extended its 15-hours of free audiobooks scheme to US Premium subscribers, having launched it in the UK and Australia at the beginning of October.

This enables Premium members to stream 15-hours worth of audiobooks per month at no extra cost, no matter the book itself or length.

Over 150,000 audiobooks are eligible and packages for extra listening time are available in case you go over your "free" 15-hours worth.

Spotify Premium costs £10.99 / $10.99 / AUS$12.99 per month for a single person Premium subscription, £17.99 / $16.99 / AUS$21.99 per month for a family of six.