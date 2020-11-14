Spektrum Östra Bio photochromic snow goggles combine world-class performance with green credentials

Spektrum focuses (sorry…) on sustainability in the design and manufacture of its goggles, working with leading scientists at the Sports Tech Research Centre at Mid Sweden University to develop sustainable substitutes for the environmentally harmful plastics and polymers commonly used in the manufacture of snow goggles.

This brand also makes some of the best ski goggles around. Its top-of-the-line, award-winning Östra Bio ski goggles are a case in point, with a frame and plastic components manufactured from plant-based non-food castor oil derivatives. The Östra Bio also features a Zeiss photochromic lens which uses an innovative technology that rapidly adapts to differing light conditions, whilst at the same time providing 100 per cent UV protection to ensure your eyes always experience optimal comfort. The lens can also be easily changed thanks to a quick-and-easy magnetic attachment system, whilst the frame has pivoting outriggers attached to the straps to ensure an optimum fit with or without a helmet.

In addition, the lens is subjected to highly water-repellent treatments both inside and out to ensure no fogging and clear vision even in heavy snow, whilst Spektrum claim that the application of Japanese ‘Kyohou’ anti-fog treatment on the inner lens provides 140 per cent better fog management than the industry standard.

In use the Östra Bio has a comfortable fit thanks to its tri-density face foam and a reassuringly sturdy feel whilst at the same time offering good peripheral vision and a secure fit from the 50mm-wide, silicone-backed strap. The plain, functional design also looks great in classic utilitarian Scandi-style.

For sure the Spektrum Östra Bio is right up there when it comes to price, but the cost of R&D to develop more sustainable ski gear is never going to come cheap, and you do get a lot of goggle for your money.