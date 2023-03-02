Sony's best true wireless earbuds just got a brilliant Bluetooth upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are not just Sony's best true wireless earbuds. They're arguably the best noise cancelling earbuds for most people too. That's why we gave them the full five stars in our in-depth review: they're almost perfect in every way.

That doesn't mean they couldn't be improved, however. And Sony's done just that. There's a new, free firmware update (opens in new tab) that brings multi-point Bluetooth to your buds, a feature that many Sony users have been hoping for.

What's so great about multi-point Bluetooth?

Multi-point Bluetooth enables you to connect to multiple devices at the same time, for example your PC or Mac and your phone. If you're listening to music on your computer and your phone rings, your Sony earbuds will now switch automatically from computer to phone while you take the call, and then back to your music when you're finished. It's really useful.

In order to use the feature you'll need to have the latest version of the Sony Headphones Connect app on your Android or iOS device. If you don't already have the app you can get it here (opens in new tab).

When these earbuds launched at £250, they were a great buy. This update makes them even more attractive, and the widespread discounting that's going on means they're much cheaper too. As you'll see on our Sony WH-1000XM4 review page, lots of retailers are selling them for much less than the RRP – and for much, much less than Apple's closest equivalent, the AirPods Pro 2. If you're in the market for high quality noise cancelling buds, these should be at the top of your list.