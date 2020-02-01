Sony Xperia 5 Plus video revealed: could it be the best gaming phone ever?

Sony will be revealing the Sony Xperia 5 Plus, its flagship handset for 2020, on February 24 at this year's Mobile World Congress. As Samsung gears up to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Huawei follows close behind with the Huawei P40 range, Sony will have the make the Xperia 5 Plus an attractive prospect in order to keep its fanbase loyal.

One design suggests the Xperia 5 Plus might accomplish this by building on the strengths of last year's flagship handset, the Sony Xperia 1. The Xperia 1 already a very good phone for those who love gaming or watching movies on the go. In fact, it made our list of the best gaming phones, and was rated "the best phone in the world for watching movies" in our hands-on review.

A new render from digital artist TechConfigurations looks at a possible Sony Xperia 5 Plus design, based on all the rumours circulating around the net right now, and it seems tailor-made for multimedia lovers. Check the video out below:

Just like in previous renders we've already seen, this design for the Sony Xperia 5 Plus retains the headphone jack. This demonstrates a commitment to great quality sound: as serious audiophiles know, when buying headphones you're paying a premium for a good Bluetooth connection, and wired headsets usually sound just as good or better than their wireless contemporaries.

If you don't want to wear headphones, the design also highlights the dual-firing Dolby Atmos speakers, another rumour we've heard before. A great multimedia experience is at the heart of Sony Xperia handsets – but we would advise getting a pair of headphones for a busy train ride.

The 6.6" screen (previously thought to be 6.7") retains that tall 21:9 ratio that makes Xperia handsets perfect for widescreen content. A slender black "forehead" houses the punch-hole selfie camera, but the wide screen means it can afford to take up space and it won't compromise your visual experience. Whether you're watching movies or gaming, more screen real estate is always a good thing.

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus design in action (Image credit: TechConfigurations)

Specs-wise, this design of the Sony Xperia 5 Plus packs top-end, next-generation components, with a Snapdragon 865 processor, models with 8GB and 12GB RAM and 256KB internal storage. It's 5G compatible (perfect for streaming movies and games uninterrupted) and four cameras are shown, with three rear-facing cameras (two 12MP sensors and a 16MP) and a 8MP secondary selfie cam.

If this is the phone Sony is revealing to the world on February 24, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Huawei P40 could have some serious competition. We'll know more for sure once Mobile World Congress begins, and you can bet we'll be on the ground delivering all the news as it happens.

Liked this?