Sony A80J OLED TV at lowest price in Black Friday deal

If there's one product category I find most popular around Black Friday deals, it's how much people want to find a TV to buy, such as the Sony A80J OLED. Well, your luck is in, because that very television is available in its 55-inch form for a cut of the usual price.

View the Sony A80J TV deal at Amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab)

View the Sony A80J TV deal at Besty Buy US (opens in new tab)

Despite being released in 2021, the A80J is still considered a current model in Sony's range, because the newer A90K was only made available in its 42-inch size. That's not what I'm after for on a Black Friday deal, oh no, it's all about maximising – which is why this 55-inch panel is so alluring.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch A80J OLED TV: was £1399/$1899 , now £998 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) and $999 Best Buy US (opens in new tab)

Looking for a top-notch OLED TV? Sony's 55-inch 4K UHD entry from 2021 still stands strong, whether you're a movie fanatic or gaming fiend, it can do the lot! And there's a chunk of cash off the original price this Black Friday, which makes it super value for both UK and US customers.

Being one of the best OLED TVs, Sony's panel delivers great brightness, is well served for movies thanks to its Cognitive Processor XR processor, and it cleverly uses the screen itself for audio output – so there's no messy-looking speakers in this gorgeous design.

It's also ideal for gamers, thanks to low input lag and HDMI 2.1 support for all the latest gaming musts, such as VRR, ALLM and 4K/120. A great match for the PlayStation 5, then, as we said in our best TVs for PS5 feature.