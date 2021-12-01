Sonos Sub mini leaked by Sonos app

Sonos may have been noticeably absent from this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales but it looks like they are about to drop something big – or rather, mini – in the coming weeks.

Descriptions of a new Sub mini have appeared in the information section of the amp set up and even describe the new smaller, cylindrical shape that differs from the regular sub.

This information was discovered by a reddit user that was in the process of adding a second sub to their system. It seems that this would be a function that's not available if using the Sub mini. On checking, this page is no longer available.

The Sub mini would be a much better pairing to the Beam 2. (Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Sub has been around since 2012 and has remained an impressive addition to the system across subsequent second and third-generation versions. Bose, a major Sonos competitor, added a smaller Bass module 500 to its larger 700 offering, so it's no surprise that Sonos would follow suit.

I suspect the smaller, and potentially cheaper, Sub mini would be designed for use with the Sonos Beam 2 rather than the Arc. It could also be paired with a set of Sonos One speakers for audio, rather than the larger Sonos 5 devices.

While a December announcement is not impossible, this could be a look forward to a series of announcements at CES in January. It would be excellent if we also saw an update to the flagship Sonos Arc soundbar that was released in 2020, and voice control added to the rather excellent Sonos 5 speaker.