Sonos Sub Mini is the smaller sub we've been waiting for

People have been asking 'is Sonos going to release a smaller sub?' for ages now. After all, it's been a long time since the original Sonos Sub launched (I'm talking a whole decade; the 3rd Gen model arrived more recently, in 2020). But following the news in August this year that the Sonos Sub Mini was delayed, the wait is now finally over: the Sub Mini will officially go on sale on 6 October.

That's really good news for Sonos users who've been wanting a subwoofer to beef up their soundsystem, but who haven't wanted the sheer scale or frankly massive associated price tag of buying the original and rather square-shouldered Sonos Sub.

The Sonos Sub Mini isn't just a Sonos Sub shrunken into a smaller format either: as you can see from the official pictures in this very news story, the Sub Mini wraps its low-end drivers into a cylindrical design, which I think looks much softer and more delicate on the eyes than the original Sonos Sub.

Is the Sonos Sub Mini worth buying?

(Image credit: Sonos)

T3 spoke with Greg McAllister, a Senior Product Manager at Sonos for the Sub Mini, who detailed various product specifications and trinkets. McAllister says the new subwoofer "has dual opposing woofers that deliver equal and opposite output, with no vibration or cabinet buzz."

Most interesting to me was just how low-end capable the Sonos Sub Mini is. McAllister confirmed it can reach lows of 25Hz from its dual 9-inch diameter woofers. I think that's particularly impressive as it's the very same as the original and much larger Sonos Sub, so in the Sub Mini you're not foregoing ability, you're simply buying a product that's better suited to smaller rooms.

As you'd expect, Sonos Sub Mini connects wirelessly to your Sonos kit, all you need is to open the Sonos app and pair the sub with your various kit as you wish. The only cable you'll need for this bass-extending woofer is a wall socket to deliver power. And when it comes to tuning, Sonos' Trueplay is available for Apple devices to assess the space in which it's placed and deliver better-balanced sound for that space.

Like the sound of the Sonos Sub Mini? Me too (well, in principle, I'm yet to actually hear one in situ). The only hurdle I can foresee is the asking price: at £425/$429/AUD$699 it'll cost buyers the same as a brand new Sonos Beam 2 soundbar. And if you're buying specifically for TV use then there are plenty of alternative package options that we outline in T3's best soundbars feature. I doubt any others will be as effortlessly good-looking though.