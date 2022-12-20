Sonos’ Optimo smart speakers already sound amazing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're big fans of Sonos speakers, soundbars and subwoofers, and it looks like 2023 is going to bring us some seriously exciting new kit from the smart hi-fi experts.

Back in August, it emerged that Sonos was working on a new high-end speaker codenamed Optimo 2. As The Verge reported (opens in new tab), "it marks a substantial evolution in design compared to Sonos’ existing products, such as the Sonos One, Five, Arc, Beam, and Roam. Encased in a funky, dual-angled shell, the new device will be positioned as the best-sounding speaker that Sonos has ever produced."

It looks like the Optimo 2 is about to launch.

What to expect from the Sonos Optimo 2

Sonos has just logged a new device with US regulatory body the FCC, and another one with the Canadian regulators. The devices, currently labelled S39 and S41, have Wi-Fi 6 in addition to full Bluetooth audio streaming. That's something Sonos' main home speakers don't have: right now Bluetooth audio streaming is limited to the firm's portable speakers only.

According to Engadget (opens in new tab), these could be the successors to the Sonos One and the Sonos Five, making them the first Optimo products to reach the market. Wi-Fi 6 and 6E are designed to be faster and more stable than previous Wi-Fi standards, which is pretty appealing in the context of multi-room home audio.

For now we don't have much more to go on, but if the speakers are going through the regulatory approval process that means we should see them fairly soon. I'm genuinely excited by the prospect: The Verge said that Optimo 2 was designed to "become the Swiss Army knife of Sonos speakers", would be a "showcase for Dolby Atmos" and would accompany a major software update too. It looks like 2023 is going to be fun for Sonos fans.