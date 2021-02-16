Smarty SIM only deal delivers 30GB of data for just £7.50 a month

T3 is the UK's foremost expert on SIM only deals and we spend each and every week monitoring the market for the greatest new SIMO packages.

This is because that, while buying a phone on-contact can be a great option, as it gets you brand new phones for very little spend upfront, if you can buy a handset SIM free then you get access to superb SIM only deals, which offer markedly better data, texts and calls allowances for significantly less money.

And this brand new Smarty SIM only deal is a great example of that, with the SIMO plan delivering 30GB of data each month, unlimited calls and texts, as well as no contract commitment (meaning you can leave at any time) for just £7.50 per month.

That £7.50 price runs for the the first three months of the SIM plan, before it then rises to £10. As it is a 30-day rolling plan, though, you can cancel at any time. As such, if you don't want to pay that extra £2.50, then after the first three months you can simply walk away. Indeed, as this SIM plan has no contract you can walk away, easily, whenever you want.

This plan will be ideal for anyone who is currently out of contract and is looking to go SIM only while not spending much at all each month. £7.50 is less than two pints of beer, and for that low price point you get large amounts of data and unlimited calls and texts. For all but the heaviest of users, this SIM plan will be ideal.

The full details of the Smarty SIM only deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £7.50 per month (first 3 months) | £10 per month (after first 3 months)

30GB of data each month for just £7.50, along with unlimited minutes and texts and, best of all, no long-term contract in terms of commitment is SIM only heaven. Even after the price rises after the first three months to £10, the value on offer here is just staggering.

If you like the look of the SIM only deal above but feel you really need unlimited data, then Smarty also has an unlimited everything plan on offer, too. As with the deal above, this delivers only 4G and 3G data, so you don't get 5G, but you get unlimited amounts of it, as well as unlimited calls and texts, for just £20 per month. And, just like the SIM only deal above, this one also comes with no contract.

This plan will be ideal for anyone who doesn't have a 5G phone or who doesn't live in an area of the UK where there is 5G network coverage. And the beauty with it is, is that if the owner does then get a 5G phone or move to somewhere with 5G coverage, they can simply walk away from this plan if desired at any time. Before picking up another SIMO package that does come with 5G data.

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 per month

This deal gets you everything in unlimited quantities for just £20 per month. So that's unlimited data, calls and texts. It also has no contract commitment, either, with the plan just rolling over every month. That means you can walk away at any time and aren't tied to a long multi-year contract.View Deal

