Sky TV users just got Apple TV+ for free

Sky Glass TV with Apple TV+ The Morning Show displayed on it
(Image credit: Sky)
If you are a Sky TV user then you've just got a fantastic early Christmas gift – you've got Apple TV+ for free.

That's because Sky is gifting its Sky TV customers, be that through a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass, 6 months of completely free access to Apple TV+.

Grabbing the free Apple TV+ subscription is easy, too. All Sky TV owners need to do is say "Get Apple TV+" into their Sky voice remote or visit the "Giveaways" section in the Sky VIP section of the My Sky App.

What's more, as confirmed on the official Sky TV website (opens in new tab),  if you haven't already subscribed to Apple TV+ then you'll also get an additional 7-day free trial from Apple on top of the six months that Sky is gifting.

Sky TV free gifts shown on a Christmas tree, with Apple TV+ at the top

(Image credit: Sky)

The T3 take: Great free content for Sky TV subscribers over the festive season

There's no doubt that this will be a welcome free gift for Sky TV customers in our eyes here at T3. Apple TV+ has very much been the underdog in the streaming service wars, but it has quietly amassed a selection of excellent TV shows, movies and documentaries that, thanks to this free gift, will now be able to be enjoyed in full by Sky TV users.

Here's a list of just some of the excellent content on Apple TV+: Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Black Bird, Severance, Suspicion, Ted Lasso, CODA, Long Way Up and The Tragedy of Macbeth. T3's team, as Apple TV+ subscribers, have watched many of these shows, too, and from my own personal perspective Severance has been one of the shows of the year, period.

In addition, I thoroughly enjoyed the gripping espionage thriller Slow Horses, which is just now getting its second season on Apple TV+, too, making it the perfect time to catch up with season one

And, with the festive holiday season now upon us, a time when people tend to have a little more time to chill out and watch content, that ability to draw on the Apple TV+ library of shows sounds awesome.

