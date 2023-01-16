Sky TV customers can now get Discovery+ streaming service for free

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky Q customer you're in for a treat today because you can now get a brand-new TV and movie streaming service for free.

Discovery+ is available to all Sky TV customers in the UK and Ireland for no extra cost, saving you £6.99/€6.99 a month.

Some of the biggest sporting events in the world are set to be aired on the service, including the Australia Open and Roland Garros 2023 in tennis, the cycling Tour de France and the Paris Olympics Games taking place in 2024.

(Image credit: Sky)

Not only that but discovery+ will also be home to popular TV shows including 90 Day Fiancé and Beauty and the Geek as well as fresh dramas like Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial, and deep-dive documentaries such as Richard Hammond’s Workshop and Peter Crouch: Save Our Beautiful Game.

If you are a Sky TV customer then it'll be well worth taking a second to sign up. To do so, you can either manually find the service in the apps rail on the homepage, or by saying 'get discovery+' to your Sky Glass or voice remote.

Once you've launched the app, choose to Get discovery+ and then follow the instructions to link the service to your Sky account. You'll then just need to log in and activate your device, after which you should have a whole new library of content at your fingertips!

This isn't the only service you could get free of charge, Sky Cinema customers can also get Paramount+ which boasts titles like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, HALO and Paw Patrol.