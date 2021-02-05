Sky Q just got an awesome new feature subscribers will love

When we first produced our Sky Q review we said that the Sky TV service was "best-in-class brilliance", that when compared to its rivals "Sky Q wins every time", and that it was a service that would "only get better and better over time".

And, Sky Q has got better and better consistently, with massive yearly feature updates joining access to new streaming services like Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video and more regular small tweaks and improvements.

Today Sky Q remains the number one TV service in the UK.

And, it's just got better again, too. That's because Sky Q's voice remote has just been upgraded. Now, if users are at a loss for what to watch, they can directly ask the remote "What should I watch?" and the Sky Q system will then suggest a series of personalised TV and film recommendations.

And, what's more, it will base these suggestions based on everything you've been watching no matter which service you've watched it through. So whatever a user has watched on Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Sky itself and more, will inform the suggestions.

Explaining how the new feature works in detail, Sky states that:

"Saying “What Should I Watch”, will get you to a destination page that includes: ‘Because you watched’, and ‘New series for You’ personalised recommendations, as well as ‘Top 10 this week on Sky’, ‘Popular on Netflix’, ‘Popular on Prime Video’, ‘More favourites’, ‘Trending on Sky Cinema/Sky Sports’ and ‘Continue Watching’ – making it easier to enjoy everything you love in one place, or simply pick up from where you left off."

Here at T3 we welcome this new feature and, in an age where more content than ever before is being made, and that the content is split over multiple services, being able to receive instant recommendations based on your own viewing habits seems very useful to us.

This new Sky Q feature has already gone live, so Sky TV customers can start using it right away.