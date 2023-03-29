Siri is getting an upgrade in iOS 16.5 – but is it too little, too late?

Apple's voice assistant is getting some extra functionality in the next iOS update

Apple iPhone in blue and Siri icon
(Image credit: Getty Images / nyc russ / Apple)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

Recently, the iOS 16.4 update – the latest version of iOS 16 – was released. In all, it brought a handful of minor updates to the iPhone range. New emojis, a new page turning animation in Apple Books, some UI updates – nothing you'd feel compelled to write home about.

But the public release of iOS 16.4 also means that its follow-up – iOS 16.5 – has been released on Apple's developer beta. And one of the earliest takes from that is much more intriguing – an update to Siri.

Siri's had a tough time of it over the last few years, becoming the butt of many an online joke for a slightly janky user experience. Users report having relatively run-of-the-mill requests turned into odd Google searches, while slight deviations in your choice of phrase can yield wildly different results.

So, what's new here? Well, not lots – you can now ask Siri to start and stop screen recording for hands-free control. You'll need to be quite specific with the phrasing once again, as Siri uses "take a screen recording" to take a screenshot – "start a screen recording" is the one you'll need.

It's hardly the ground-up redesign that many were hoping for. But I'm hopeful that all is not lost.

As we know – or at least, very strongly suspect – Apple's annual WWDC event will take place in June. That's usually the place where we get to see a whole new version of iOS – in this case, iOS 17.

In my opinion, an update to the way Siri works is likely to be seen here. Apple have put a lot of work into their HomeKit architecture lately, along with the release of the Apple HomePod (second generation) smart speaker. 

Given that their entire smart home infrastructure relies on Siri, I think there could be a pretty major overhaul in the upcoming release. Well, at least I hope there is...

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Sam Cross

Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. 

