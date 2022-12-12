Should I buy PSVR 2 today now pre-orders are open?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've been frustrated by Sony's invite-only PSVR 2 ordering process, we've got good news: the invitation requirement is gone, with ordering now live on the PlayStation Direct store in the US (opens in new tab) and in the UK (opens in new tab) too.

The UK PSVR 2 price is £529.99 and the US price is $549.99. Deliveries will take place between 22nd and 28th February 2023 and orders are limited to one per household.

As we've previously reported, the PSVR 2 is only compatible with the PS5 because of its high specification.

But, now any gamer can order PSVR 2, the question that raises its head to me, a PS5 owner, is "well, should I?" Let's take a look.

Sony PSVR 2: what are you getting for over 500 notes?

The most obvious difference between the PSVR 2 and its processor is its visual quality, which is 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye and has refresh rates of up to 120Hz for smooth motion. That helps explain why the headset costs more than the PlayStation you connect it to.

There's no doubt that the PSVR 2 is expensive. But from what we've seen so far the PSVR 2 games are starting to look like they will blow minds and possibly make you crash into the furniture. And it's going to be considerably cheaper than the Apple AR/VR headset that's expected later in 2023 with a four-figure price tag. And it's a lot less than the Meta Quest Pro too.

So, really, from a cost point of view providing you already have a PS5, it's not too bad. I'm not sure how many gamers will buy both a PS5 and PSVR 2 at once just to play virtual reality games, but I guess it could happen.

I'm in two minds about the PSVR 2. I've got the first-gen PSVR as well as an Oculus Quest, but while I'm very excited about VR I don't find either headset particularly compelling: once the novelty wore off there wasn't very much I wanted to do. I'm optimistic that that won't be the case with PSVR 2 and that we'll see some must-play experiences in 2023, but I don't think I'll be joining the pre-order queue today, as dropping the money required to do so requires a stronger level of faith than I've currently got for the system.

Maybe if Sony shows me more of the awesome virtual reality experiences I'll be able to enjoy on the system then I'll be persuaded, though, so here's hoping for some standout trailers and first looks in the new year.