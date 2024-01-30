Apple TV+'s best sci-fi series gets back on track to return this year

Apple TV+ has established itself as the number one streaming service for sci-fi, with a litany of hits, including Invasion, For All Mankind, Foundation and Silo. However, there's one show that stands head and shoulders above them all, and we finally have news that a second season is back in production.

Rated 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, Severance is heralded by many as the flagship show on the platform – at least when it comes to high-concept science fiction. It's funny, dramatic, strange and beautifully shot.

However, making season 2 has not been simple. Seemingly underway more than a year ago, if leaked location photos were any indication, filming was then delayed due to the writers and actors strikes.

There have also been some rumours about disagreements between showrunners Dan Erickson and Martin Friedman.

But now there is some great news for fans with Apple posting an official update on its X (formerly Twitter) feed. It's simply a picture of show star Adam Scott being filmed in his Mark Scout costume.

Executive producer Ben Stiller then reposted it with a simple phrase: "Back to work."

Back to work. #SEVERANCE https://t.co/3uh8ZEXJJLJanuary 29, 2024 See more

This follows a previous X post by Stiller that said the team were "working on" its return. And while there's no indication of a release date this year, the comedy actor and producer suggested in 2023 that an original release schedule agreed with Apple was still possible regardless of delays.

"Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible," he said on X at the time.

Considering the first season aired early 2022, it would make sense that the follow-up was originally planned for 2024 (or else initial interest could wane). Very few shows leave it three years between series.

Fingers crossed this isn't one of them.

Apple TV+ price plans

You can subscribe to Apple TV+ in a couple of different ways.

There is a standalone plan for £8.99 / $9.99 per month, which gives you access to everything it has to offer, mostly in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos.

Alternatively, it's also available as part of Apple One membership.

Apple One includes Apple TV+ but also Apple Arcade and Apple Music. You get 50GB of iCloud storage too, for £18.95 / $19.95 per month.

If you want to increase the number of people who can use the services, there is a Family subscription available, priced at £24.95 / $25.95 per month. It includes 200GB of iCloud storage (200GB) and allows you to share the account with up to five people.

And finally, an Apple One Premier tier jumps the storage to 2TB and adds Fitness+ and Apple News+. It'll cost you £36.95 / $37.95 per month.