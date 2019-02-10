Secret Nintendo Switch multiplayer game "fans will love" could launch in weeks

It sounds like the Big N has something truly special up its sleeve for Nintendo Switch fans. That's because the Japanese firm has been secretly developing a new game for its hugely-popular console that it believes "fans would be delighted to know".

The revelation has unleashed a torrent of speculation around what the mysterious new title could be – and when it could launch.

Details about the secretive new blockbuster game are pretty sparse, but Nintendo offered a few more clues about the multiplayer title during a recent briefing for its nine-month financial results until December 31, for the fiscal year ending March 31.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki, Nintendo has confirmed that it hasn't announced everything that will be coming to the Switch in its 2019 fiscal year, which starts on April 1, 2019 and ends March 31, 2020.

Nintendo also said unannounced titles for Switch in FY19 include "one that is a nice fit to the online program." My understanding is a game that you would play with or against other players over the internet. If it wouldn't be a new IP, what would be your guess?February 1, 2019

Unfortunately, the company hasn't offered any details of when during the fiscal year we can expect to see the video game land on shelves worldwide. In theory, the as-yet unannounced game could launch on April 2, 2019 or not until next year.

According to Mochizuki, the unannounced game will include "one that is a nice fit to the online program" suggesting that it will have a strong multiplayer component.

It's possible that Nintendo will delve back into its library of Wii U games and remaster a favourite for the Switch, as it has done with Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Some Switch fans have suggested the likes of F-Zero, Star Fox, and Super Mario Maker.

Nintendo has already unveiled a glut of fan favourites coming to its Switch console, which can be played on-the-go using the built-in six-inch touchscreen as well as in 1080p via the bundled dock, including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, a new Animal Crossing title, and a new Pokémon adventure.