Secret Apple sale has big savings on Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhones, iPads and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming soon, with the annual sales event kicking off in July, but that doesn't mean there aren't huge bargains available on the site already – in the UK and US.

That includes a number of amazing deals on Apple devices, which are available on offer for a limited time. They're not that easy to find though, as they're not all in the one place, so we've scoured Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.com to find the best for you.

You can get a healthy discount on a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, AirPods or even a MacBook as Amazon currently has deals on multiple products both sides of the pond. Check them out below.

UK Apple deals

Here are some of the highlights of Apple deals we've found on Amazon.co.uk.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Indigo Alpine Loop: was £799, now £747 at Amazon

You can get a decent slice off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a number of different band configurations and sizes. The cheapest we've found is the one with the Indigo Alpine Loop, which gives you more than £50 off. Check prices: Apple £799

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) with gold case: was £749, now £681 at Amazon

sGet a very healthy 9% off the latest Apple Watch model, with a gold stainless steel case and Clay Sport Band. There are other models and variations available too.

Apple iPhone 15 – 128GB, Pink: was £799, now £681 at Amazon

The iPhone 15 is available on sale in the UK with more than £100 off... that's for the pink 128GB model. There are also similar discounts on other colours and storage options.

iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) with 2TB: was £2,149, now £1,513 at Amazon

With the new iPad Pro models now available, you can get a mammoth 30% off the former version which is still extremely powerful and a superb device. That's more than £600 off!

10.9-inch iPad (2022) with 64GB, Silver: was £349, now £324.97 at Amazon

Amazon UK has deals across most 2022 10.9-inch iPad models. This is the cheapest – for the silver version of the popular tablet.

US Apple deals

Here are some of the best deals we've found on Apple products on Amazon.com.

All-new 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip – 256GB, Silver: was $999, now $949.99 at Amazon

You can get almost $50 off the all-new 11-inch iPad Pro already! It comes with an OLED display and the new M4 chip that makes it Apple's fastest iPad yet.

10th-gen iPad 10.9-inch, 64GB, Blue: was $349, now $329 at Amazon

A superb entry-level iPad, the 10th generation model is compatible with the Apple Pencil and is great for work and play. You can also get a variety of other colours in the sale.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 13.6-inch, 256GB: was $999, now $829 at Amazon

There's $180 off the 2022 MacBook Air with its super speedy M2 processor and incredibly thin build. This is for the Midnight version.

Apple AirPods Max, Green: was $549, now $449 at Amazon

With a new competitor having launched (the Sonos Ace), Apple's high-end over-ear wireless headphones have a great discount – you get $100 off. That includes all the different colour options too.

Other Apple device deals

There are plenty of other Apple products available with decent discounts on Amazon's sites around the world. You can see some of them here.