Schwinn releases new elliptical trainer that can fit into any living space

It seems great things can come in small packages after all, as Schwinn have announced the release of their brand new elliptical trainer – the 590E – that is said to have one of the “smallest footprints” of any cross trainer on the market, making it the perfect addition for your home gym.

Elliptical trainers are popular pieces of equipment for those looking to improve their cardiovascular fitness or lose weight. Typically, they’re also one of the larger pieces of home gym equipment, after treadmills. However, the 590E elliptical trainer has been designed specifically with the home in mind, so it's compact, yet still provides all the great functions you'd expect from a regular sized cross trainer.

The company says the 590E's footprint is in fact 12 inches smaller than that of its predecessor and that it will fit into any home space. The foot and hand placement have also been updated to give users fingertip control of their workouts, such as adjusting the incline from a five percent decline to a 15 percent incline, for a more user-friendly experience.

(Image credit: Schwinn)

Other key features include: a seven inch LCD screen with built-in cardio workouts to follow along to, 25 levels of resistance, Bluetooth speakers and Bluetooth heart rate connectivity. Schwinn has also made changes to the elliptical's stride length, extending it from 30cm to 51cm, so that it follows our natural walking pattern. It's also compatible with the JRNY fitness app, where users can access even more workouts right at their fingertips, including hundreds of scenic 'Explore the World Routes', to help you stay even more motivated whilst working out.

The 590E elliptical is now available exclusively from Fitness Superstore for the recommended retail price of £1,599.