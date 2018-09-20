Say hello to the GoPro Hero7 Black, Silver and White – prices start at £179.99

Earlier today, US camera store B&H Photo leaked the details of the new range of GoPro cameras – the Hero7 Black, Hero7 Silver, and Hero7 White – and then GoPro itself leaked the prices via ads on Google. Now, the three action cams have been officially announced by Go Pro.

The leaked press release, which was spotted by The Verge, detailed three new GoPro cameras. The Hero7 Black is the successor to the Hero6 Black, while GoPro has re-introduced the Silver name, which was last seen used for the GoPro Hero4 Silver. The Hero7 White is the new entry level camera which replaces the current £199 GoPro Hero.

The new naming system makes the updated GoPro range a little less confusing, as previously the models available on GoPro's site were the Hero6 Black, Hero5 Black and Hero.

In the press release, B&H outlines the key specs of each camera:

GoPro Hero7 Black – £379.99

The Hero7 Black is GoPro's new flagship action cam, which replaces the Hero6 Black.

Like the Hero6 Black, the Hero7 Black offers 4K shooting at 60fps. It's also the only camera in the range to feature a removable battery. This camera also offers live streaming functionality, and Protune, which lets you manually adjust settings, such as white balance and ISO limit.

The Hero7 Black also introduces "HyperSmooth Video Stabilization", which GoPro describes as "Gimbal-like stabilization–without the gimbal." If it is anything close to gimbal-like, that's likely to be a major appeal to buyers.

Record 4K60, 2.7K120, and 1080p240 Video

Capture 12MP Photos at up to 30 fps

HyperSmooth Video Stabilization

Vertical Portrait Mode for Social Media

SuperPhoto Auto HDR Photo Enhancement

33' Waterproof without a Housing

Touch Zoom Framing via Intuitive 2" LCD

Face, Smile, and Scene Detection

Live Streaming, TimeWarp Video

Voice Control, Raw Photos, and Much More

GoPro Hero7 Silver – £279.99

The GoPro Hero7 Silver replaces the Hero5 Black and, like the Hero5 Black, it features a 10 megapixel camera which can capture 4K footage at up to 30fps.

Record 4K30, 1440p60, and 1080p60 Video

Capture 10MP Photos at up to 15 fps

Built-In Video Stabilization

Vertical Portrait Mode for Social Media

33' Waterproof without a Housing

Touch Zoom Framing via Intuitive 2" LCD

Voice Control, Time-Lapse Capture

Photo Timer for Individual/Group Selfies

GPS Performance Stickers & More

GoPro Hero7 White – £179.99

The Hero7 White is GoPro's new entry level camera, replacing the (unnumbered) GoPro Hero. It can shoot HD (1080p60 video), which also happens to be the resolution that the older Hero shoots at.

Full HD 1080p60 Video

10MP Photos at up to 15 fps

Built-In Video Stabilization

Vertical Portrait Mode for Social Media

33' Waterproof without a Housing

Touch Zoom Framing via Intuitive 2" LCD

Voice Control, Time-Lapse Capture

Photo Timer for Individual/Group Selfies

All three cameras feature a vertical capture feature for social media so that owners can shoot in portrait mode rather than landscape. All three models have a 2" touchscreen, are waterproof down to 33 feet, have GoPro Voice Control and can shoot time-lapse video.

The new GoPro cameras are available to preorder on the GoPro website .