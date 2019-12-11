Save up to 50% on a second Apple Watch with this amazing deal from Verizon

You might think a half-price Apple Watch sounds too good to be true - but that's exactly what Verizon is offering with an incredible new limited-time deal.

How it works is, you buy an Apple Watch with a monthly cellular plan. You will then be credited with up to $150 over 24 months on a second Apple Watch. Even better is that Verizon will give you the first month of service for free too.

The deal means you can get an Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm with GPS and cellular for just $150 over the course of a two-year contract, once the $150 discount has been taken into account.

Meanwhile, the most expensive Apple Watch, the Series 5, 44mm, GPS + Cellular, is down from $530 to just $380, once you deduct the $150 saving.

This is a great deal for a couple who each want to track their health and fitness with an Apple Watch of their own, or for friends who want to compete against each other to see who can meet the most daily fitness goals.

All of these models of Apple Watch include GPS to accurately track your outdoor runs (while leaving your iPhone safely at home) and a 4G cellular connection. They all have a heart rate monitor, too, and the Series 4 and 5 models can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check the electrical activity of your heart.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm, GPS + Cellular | Was $300 | Now $150 | Save $150 at Verizon

The Series 3 might be a couple of years old now, but still boasts a heart rate monitor, fitness tracking capabilities, and a 4G cellular connection.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 42mm, GPS + Cellular | Was $330 | Now $180 | Save $150 at Verizon

The larger 42mm version of the Watch Series 3 with GPS and Cellular includes fitness tracker, a heart rate monitor and a 4G connection for staying online while your iPhone is elsewhere.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4, 40mm, GPS + Cellular |Was $450 | Now $300 | Save $150 at Verizon

The Series 4 includes an app for taking an electrocardiogram, which checks the electrical activity of your heart. The watch is also water resistant and includes a 4G cellular connection, plus integrated GPS.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4, 44mm, Cellular + GPS | Was $480 | Now $330 | Save $150 at Verizon

The larger version of the Watch Series 4 packs all of the same features, but the case diameter is increased from 40mm to 44mm, making for a larger display. The watch also has water proofing, a heart rate monitor, fall detection and an ECG app.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5, 40mm, GPS + Cellular | Was $500 | Now $350 | Save $150 at Verizon

The latest version of the Apple Watch, the Series 5 has an always-on display which shows the time all day long. There's also water proofing, exercise tracking, fall detection, and the ability to take an electrocardiogram.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5, 44mm, GPS + Cellular | Was $530 | Now $380 | Save $150 at Verizon

The larger version of the Apple Watch Series 5 gets all of the same features as the 40mm model, but inside a 44mm case. This means activity and exercise tracking, water resistance for swimming, GPS, a 4G connection, and a heart rate tracker with ECG function.View Deal