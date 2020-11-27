Save £30 on the five-star Garmin Dash Cam 66W!

Black Friday 2020 is finally here, and to celebrate Amazon has knocked £30 off one of our favourite dash cams on the year.

The Garmin Dash Cam 66W is a compact camera with high-quality 1440p HD video recording, a 180-degree field of view, GPS, a 2-inch display and voice control.

It also has driver safety features like a forward collision warning system, and is small enough to all-but disappear behind your rear-view mirror. We liked the Garmin Dash Cam 66W so much we gave it five stars and a T3 platinum award.

For Black Friday 2020, Amazon has reduced the price of the 66W from £159 to £129, meaning a saving of £30 or 19 percent. But you’ll have to be quick, as this deal is only available on Black Friday itself, which is today, 27 November.

(Image credit: Garmin)

More features of the Dash Cam 66W include Garmin Clarity HDR to improve detail by lower washed-out highlights and brightened dark, shadowed areas. As well as forward collision warning, the camera has an optional lane departure warning system, red light camera and speed camera location alerts, and an alert when the vehicle in front sets off.

As with most dash cams, the Garmin 66W can be set to record constantly to its microSD card, or save footage when a collision is detected. Using Garmin’s Dash Cam Auto Sync feature, up to four of these cameras can be fitted to one vehicle and synced together using the Garmin Drive app.

The camera has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for easy set up and video transfers to Garmin’s smartphone app for iOS and Android. It accepts microSDHC cards from 8GB to 256GB in size, so you can store a huge amount of video before the oldest footage needs transferring or gets overwritten.

The camera comes with a simple mount that sticks to your windscreen with adhesive, then fits to the camera using a string magnet.

