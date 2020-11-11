Save over £170 on the Nikon Z50 with this early Black Friday deal!

Ahead of Black Friday 2020, Amazon has knocked an impressive 20-percent off the Nikon Z 50 mirrorless camera.

As a result, the price has tumbled from £849 to £675, meaning a huge £174 saving.

The Nikon Z50 is a mirrorless camera with a 20.9-megapixel, DX-format sensor, tilting touchscreen display, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4K video shooting capabilities. It is compatible with all Nikkor Z lenses, and with F-Mount lenses via an FTZ Mount Adapter.

This deal is for the Z 50 body only, meaning it does not come with a lens.

Designed to shoot as clearly at night as during the day, the Nikon Z 50 has an ISO range of 100 to 51,200, plus low-light autofocus system. Other features include eye-detection and animal-detection autofocus, to ensure the faces of your subjects are always pin-sharp.

The Z 50's continuous shooting mode can snap up to 11 photos per second with autofocus and auto-exposure. Video can be recorded in 4K resolution at up to 30 frames per second, and slow-motion video is also possible at 1080p Full HD. Time-lapse 4K sequences are also possible, and you can take photos while shooting video at the same time.

The rear of the camera features a tilting LCD touchscreen for reviewing photos, adjusting settings and picking from 20 in-camera creative effects for stills and video.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth mean you can connect the camera to the Nikon SnapBridge smartphone app to share content or remotely control the camera.

Nikon Z 50 | Was £849 | Now £675 |Save £174 (20 percent) at Amazon|

The Nikon Z 50 is a mirrorless camera with a 20.9-megapixel, DX-format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 image processor. The camera also features 4K video recording, 11 frames per second burst mode, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to Nikon's smartphone app.View Deal

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)

Liked this?