Save over £100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose NCH 700 wireless headphones!

If you're looking for a fantastic Christmas gift – or a way to drown out the season – these deals on two of the best noise-cancelling headphones can't be missed! The almighty Sony WH-1000XM4 and super-smart Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are both rock-bottom prices – nearly their cheapest ever prices, in fact!

You can read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review or our Bose NCH 700 review if you want to get the super-deep verdict on both of these headphones, but the thing you need to know is they're both incredible at stopping the noise, both are light and comfortable, and both offer excellent sound quality.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones: was £349, now £239 at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones: was £349, now £239 at Amazon

Save £110 off the official price of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world (as judged by T3). With fantastic sound quality, truly astounding noise cancellation, 30 hours of battery life, and a ton of smart app-controlled features, you can see why the majority of the T3 team own a pair of these. This is nearly the cheapest price they've ever been – they've only gone cheaper than this once!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £299, now £208 at Amazon Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £299, now £208 at Amazon

What do the T3 team members who don't have the Sonys have? Yep, it's these Bose headphones. The noise-cancelling is top-tier, and we love the adjustable transparency mode, so can let through an amount of sound you choose, so you're not totally cut-off. They sound great, and the design is very cool. With £91 off, these again have only been cheaper once that we've seen since their release.

When you're choosing between the two above, you might be swayed by the fact that the Sony headphones are slated to arrive before Christmas, while the Bose are likely to be delivered later. But if you don't need to buy as a gift, the Bose fans will probably still find this price to be worth waiting for.

We're keeping track of as many of the best December sales offers we can find in the run up to Christmas as various retailer launch early discounts, and these are definitely among the best Amazon Boxing Day deals ahead of the actual day.