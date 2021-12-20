Save over £100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose NCH 700 wireless headphones!

Two of today's best noise-cancelling headphones, but for killer low prices

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones on orange background with sign saying Hot Deal
(Image credit: Sony)
Matthew Bolton

By published

If you're looking for a fantastic Christmas gift – or a way to drown out the season – these deals on two of the best noise-cancelling headphones can't be missed! The almighty Sony WH-1000XM4 and super-smart Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are both rock-bottom prices – nearly their cheapest ever prices, in fact!

You can read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review or our Bose NCH 700 review if you want to get the super-deep verdict on both of these headphones, but the thing you need to know is they're both incredible at stopping the noise, both are light and comfortable, and both offer excellent sound quality.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones:  was £349, now £239 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones: was £349, now £239 at Amazon
Save £110 off the official price of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world (as judged by T3). With fantastic sound quality, truly astounding noise cancellation, 30 hours of battery life, and a ton of smart app-controlled features, you can see why the majority of the T3 team own a pair of these. This is nearly the cheapest price they've ever been – they've only gone cheaper than this once!

View Deal
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700:  was £299, now £208 at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £299, now £208 at Amazon
What do the T3 team members who don't have the Sonys have? Yep, it's these Bose headphones. The noise-cancelling is top-tier, and we love the adjustable transparency mode, so can let through an amount of sound you choose, so you're not totally cut-off. They sound great, and the design is very cool. With £91 off, these again have only been cheaper once that we've seen since their release.

View Deal

When you're choosing between the two above, you might be swayed by the fact that the Sony headphones are slated to arrive before Christmas, while the Bose are likely to be delivered later. But if you don't need to buy as a gift, the Bose fans will probably still find this price to be worth waiting for.

We're keeping track of as many of the best December sales offers we can find in the run up to Christmas as various retailer launch early discounts, and these are definitely among the best Amazon Boxing Day deals ahead of the actual day.

TOPICS
Deals Headphones
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.