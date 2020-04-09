Save hundreds on these iconic Tag Heuer watches at Goldsmiths

You could save up to £630 on these luxury Tag Heuer watches currently on sale at Goldsmiths.

The three watches to receive substantial discounts at Goldsmiths include the Autavia 42mm with brown leather strap, stainless steel 41mm Aquaracer with matching bracelet, and the iconic Carrera Calibre Heuer 02, with its beautiful skeleton dial design.

Savings to be made here range from £395 up to a huge £630. First up we have the Tag Heuer Autavia 42mm, with its stainless steel case, black bezel with numeric hour markers, black dial and white chronograph.

This classically good-looking watch is paired to a brown leather strap with white stitching, and we particularly like the classic Heuer logo, harking back to the company’s formative years before it was acquired by TAG in 1985.

The Autavia is powered by an automatic mechanical movement with a large 75-hour power reserve, which can be viewed through the sapphire case back. Water-resistance is to 100 metres. IT is currently on offer at Goldsmiths for £3,865, down from £4,295.

Next up is the Tag Heuer Aquaracer, a 41mm stainless steel watch with white dial, striking orange second hand, and steel bracelet strap. The watch uses an automatic mechanical movement and has a 38-hour power reserve, while being water-resistant to an impressive 300 metres.

Further details include a unidirectional rotating bezel, date complication at three o’clock, a sapphire crystal, and a screw-down crown. The watch is currently priced at £1,400, down from £1,795.

Finally, we have the Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 02, a 42mm design icon with a stealthy all-black case and strap. Most striking about this watch is its skeletal open dial, offering a look at the automatic mechanical movement inside.

There’s a tachymeter on the bezel, which is used to measure the speed of an object travelling a known distance - like a car covering a mile, or completing a lap of a race track. Blue details on the hour markers, second hand and central chronograph dial give the watch a sporty vibe.

The Carrera is currently priced at £5,665, down significantly from its previous price of £6,295. Being over £5,000, it also qualifies for Goldsmiths’ VIP concierge service.

